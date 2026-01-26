Sikkim police relocate wrongly parked bike instead of issuing challan, earn praise online

Two police officers in Sikkim have won praise on social media after a considerate on-duty gesture that prioritised public convenience over penal action. Instead of issuing a challan, the officers were seen moving a motorcycle parked in a no-parking zone to a designated area, ensuring the road remained clear while sparing the vehicle owner a fine. Social media users lauded the officers’ calm and practical approach. (Instagram/@desi_solo_traveller)

The moment was captured by solo traveller and vlogger Satyajeet Dahiya, who recorded the officers as they shifted the bike at a parking lot. Curious about their decision, Dahiya asked why they were moving the vehicle instead of penalising the owner. One of the officers responded simply, “Ye no-parking mein tha” (“It was in the no-parking zone”). The vlogger then remarked, “Where would you find such police?”

Dahiya shared the video with a caption explaining the context. “I saw two police officers moving a parked bike and asked them why. They calmly explained that it was blocking the road and they were placing it properly. Since it’s festival season and many guests have come from West Bengal to experience the celebrations, they wanted to avoid any inconvenience or trouble. This kind of responsibility and care truly reflects the spirit of the festival,” he wrote.