‘Such a happy clip’: Sikkim teacher dances to viral ‘Jutti Meri’ song with students. Watch

A heartwarming video has been going viral on social media, capturing the joyful moment of a teacher from Sikkim dancing with her students to the popular Punjabi song ‘Jutti Meri’ by Neha Bhasin. The teacher and students danced together to ‘Jutti Meri’ by Neha Bhasin.(@karmadoma_15/Instagram)

While most people took part in the "Thumak Thumak" trend with friends or partners, the teacher gave it a wholesome twist by featuring her adorable students, making the video even cuter and more heartwarming.

The video was shared by Karma Doma on Instagram with the caption, “If he won't, my students will.”

Students join in on ‘Thumak Thumak’ trend:

The video begins with the teacher, dressed in a white shirt and brown pants, standing in front of the camera.

With a warm smile, she starts performing the pre-chorus. The boys, wearing their school uniforms and ID cards around their necks, lined up behind their teacher.

Within seconds, the scene transforms as her students join in one by one, adding energy and cuteness to the video.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users loved the video, calling it heartwarming and adorable. The video even caught the attention of Neha Bhasin, who reacted with an “Awwwww."

One of the users, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Aur meri teachers mujhe marti thi.”

A second user commented, “With every passing student, the level of cuteness just kept on increasing.”

A third user commented, “Such a happy clip”

"Little boys trying to go ‘thumak thumak’ in the cutest and hilarious manner," another commented.

The viral video was shared on September 8, 2025, and since then, it has gained 18.2 million views and more than 22 lakh likes.