Singapore High Commissioner attends staff member’s wedding in UP village, internet calls it ‘beautiful gesture’

Simon Wong, the Singapore High Commissioner to India, attended the wedding ceremony of one of his staff members. Wong went to his staff member’s village in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh to attend the wedding, where he posed with the newlyweds and his family members, wore a traditional Indian kurta, and enjoyed Indian food. Singapore envoy Simon Wong attended a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh(X/@SGinIndia)

The Singapore diplomat shared photographs from his time in the UP village on social media.

“Attended the wedding ceremony of my staff in his village at Bulandshahr, UP. So much joy. Congratulations,” he wrote.

Photos shared under the same post show him posing with the newlyweds and other relatives on the wedding stage, tucking into a plate of Indian delicacies, and also taking photographs with family members.

Internet praises Singapore diplomat

High Commissioner Simon Wong’s gesture won him much praise and appreciation on social media. People in the comments section praised him for celebrating with junior employees.

“That’s really kind of you, Excellency. It’s rare these days to see people in high positions take the time to celebrate with their local staff. Most only attend events hosted by the rich and well-connected,” wrote one person.

“This speaks volume about your down to earth upbringing. Beautiful gesture on your part. Kudos to you & your wonderful country, Singapore,” said another.

“Very nice gesture. It's rare for foreign officers like you take part in our celebrate common people occasions,” a user added.