This Indian city rivals Tokyo and Singapore in brightness seen from the ISS. Hint: It’s not Mumbai or Bengaluru

The International Space Station (ISS) shared a series of visuals of the urban areas lit up at night, which could be seen from space. Among them is Delhi. A picture shows the national capital shining brightly as the night lights form an intricate pattern. An Indian city captured from the International Space Station (ISS). (X/@Space_Station)

An alt description on the image provides a detailed description. “India’s National Capital Territory of Delhi, home to approximately 34.67 million people, is the second-largest metropolitan area in the world after Tokyo,” it reads.

“This nighttime view from the International Space Station, taken at approximately 10:54 pm local time, shows the city split by the Yamuna River. The bright rectangular area near the right center marks Indira Gandhi International Airport, one of the busiest aviation hubs in South Asia,” ISS added.

What else did ISS post?

The space station shared a picture of the Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore, which is separated from Johor Bahru, Malaysia, by the Johor Strait. Another image captures Japan and its surrounding suburbs along Tokyo Bay.

“Cities like Delhi, Singapore, Tokyo, and São Paulo are among the most luminous urban centers seen from the International Space Station at night,” ISS wrote while sharing the mesmerising visuals.

How did social media react?

People had several questions and remarks about the post, with some mentioning the pollution in Delhi.

An individual wrote, “Delhi is still luminous with all that pollution?” Another posted, “I can even point out my road on the Delhi map. It's so beautiful.” A third expressed, “The first one is Delhi, I can clearly spot it.” A fourth commented, “My Delhi is the most beautiful.”

About the International Space Station (ISS):

The space station marked a historic milestone on November 2, 2025, after marking continuous human presence aboard the ISS. It was designed between 1984 and 1993, with construction taking place throughout the US, Canada, Japan, and Europe.