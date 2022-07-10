Sister trio dances to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Barso Re in viral video. Watch

After deciding to perform a choreographed dance to a popular Bollywood song in New York City, three very talented sisters who also happen to be professional dancers have yet again gone viral on Instagram. The song is Barso Re, which is noted for its dance moves and catchy tunes and features actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Since it was posted, the dance video has gained enormously in popularity. Shreya Ghoshal and Uday Mazumdar are the vocalists that performed the song Barso Re. In the 2007 film Guru, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan portrayed it. Since its debut, the A. R. Rahman-composed song has stayed extremely popular.

The video has been posted on an Instagram page that has almost 80,000 followers on it as of now. It is run by the Jikaria sisters - Omika Jikaria, Rishika Jikaria and Aashika Jikaria. According to the bio on the Instagram page that they jointly handle and regularly share dance videos on, this talented sister trio has been born and brought up in New York City in the United States of America. There is a good chance that this video will make you want to stand up and join the sisters in this choreographed dance performance.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 27, the video has gotten more than 3.4 lakh likes.

One comment on Instagram reads, "Killed it and looked stunning." "Obsessed! You all look amazing," another user adds. A third reply says, "Beautiful." Many other Instagram users flocked to the comments section in order to tag their friends and loved ones to show them this viral dance video.