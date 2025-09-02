Sky News reporter shields businessman who faced racial abuse during street interview

A businessman was racially abused by two women while giving an interview to Sky News in the UK. The 32-year-old businessman, named Zahin, was interrupted by two foul-mouthed women while speaking to a Sky News reporter in Nuneaton – a town that has recently seen a wave of anti-immigration protests. Zahin, a UK-based businessman, faced racist abuse during an interview with Sky News.(YouTube/Sky News)

Racial abuse on camera

Footage that has been widely circulated online shows Zahin had just started speaking on the issue of asylum seekers in Nuneaton when he was interrupted by two women walking on the street with children in tow.

One of the women, who appeared to be holding a glass of beer, started screaming obscenities at Zahin. She called him a “dirty monkey” during the racially-motivated verbal attack. The second woman also brought up the issue of religion during the tirade.

“That's the issue we're having with youse in our country, you're raping our kids,” she said.

You can watch the video here.

Reporter attempts de-escalation

Sky News reporter Shamaan Freeman-Powell attempted to de-escalate the situation. The confrontation lasted around five minutes, after which Freeman-Powell was seen leading Zahin away from the two women.

When the reporter asked Zahin if he was okay, he replied: “I'm used to this conflict.”

“No one should be used to that,” Freeman-Powell replied.

Racism in an English town

Zahin relocated to Nuneaton with his family from the East African country of Malawi when he was six years old. He believes he was racially profiled and targeted because the women assumed he is a Muslim.

“For them to accuse us of a crime, that's unfair, that is unjust,” he said. “I love this town”.

But Zahin acknowledges that the love is not always reciprocated. He told Sky News that when he was in school, he often faced racism.

“Right now, I don't think we're a part of a community, it's more like sides,” he said.

Asked about the anti-immigration protests in Nuneaton, the Midlands businessman said, “We have a right to protest for whatever cause we want to: that's the beauty of living in England.”