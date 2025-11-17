Skydiver aligned with the Sun in breathtaking photo, a moment that even Elon Musk applauded

A US based photographer has stunned social media users with an extraordinary photograph that appears to show a skydiver perfectly aligned with the face of the Sun. A photographer stunned the internet with a skydiver aligned with the Sun, drawing reactions including praise from Elon Musk.(X/@AJamesMcCarthy)

The image, captured by photographer Andrew McCarthy, features musician and skydiver Gabriel Brown free falling from a small propeller powered aircraft, perfectly aligned with the flaming solar disc from McCarthy’s camera on the ground.

The photograph has gone viral not only for its surreal composition but also for the sheer level of skill required to capture such a fleeting moment.

Check out the post here:

The demanding preparation behind the image

McCarthy explained the effort behind the photograph in his detailed caption. He wrote, “Immense planning and technical precision was required for this absolutely preposterous (but real) view. I captured my friend @BlackGryph0n transiting the sun during a skydive. This might be the first photo of it's kind in existence.”

He also shared a video of the remarkable moment, captioning it on X as, “The moment of the jump, captured in hydrogen alpha light to resolve the sun’s atmosphere. We decided to release the photo in print, both as an up close shot and showing the full disc of the sun.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reaction and comments

The post has amassed more than six million views on X, with thousands praising the technical mastery and visual spectacle. Among those reacting was Elon Musk, who commented, “Nice shot.” McCarthy responded with humour, replying, “Thanks! One of these days I’ll get a Starship transit.”

Many users also shared their amazement. One user wrote, “This looks unreal. Hard to believe it is an actual photograph.” Another said, “The timing and precision here are unbelievable.” A third commented, “This is artistry at a cosmic level.” Someone else remarked, “I have never seen anything like this before.” Another user said, “Both the sun and the skydive look stunning in one frame.” A final commenter added, “This deserves every bit of the hype it is getting.”