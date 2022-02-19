Home / Trending / Smriti Irani dances with traditional Manipuri dancers at Imphal. Watch
Smriti Irani dances with traditional Manipuri dancers at Imphal. Watch

The video showing Smriti Irani dancing with traditional Manipuri dancers at Imphal was posted on Twitter.
The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows Smriti Irani joining dancers during a traditional Manipuri performance at Imphal.(Twitter/@BJP4Manipur)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 01:18 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of union minister Smriti Irani joining the performance of traditional Manipuri dancers at Imphal was recently shared online. The video has now created a buzz among people. She did so while campaigning in the poll-bound state of Manipur.

The video is now being posted by many across different social media sites. Just like this share on the official Twitter handle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur. “Hon'ble Union Minister Smt @smritiirani joined Traditional Manipuri dancers at Imphal,” they wrote and shared the video.

The video shows a group of dancers showcasing synchronized moves during a traditional dance performance. After some time, Smriti Irani, who till now was standing on stage, gets down and stands beside the dancers. For a brief moment, she observes their movements and then joins them.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 2,000 views. It has also received various comments.

“Very nice dance,” wrote a Twitter user. Another individual posted “This is called attachment with our culture.. no more words for this,” along with three folded hands emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

imphal smriti irani
