Smriti Irani plays carrom, pockets piece in first attempt. Watch

Union Minister Smriti Irani is quite active on social media and shares several posts with her fans and followers. From hopping on to various trends to sharing relatable posts to giving a sneak peek of her life, the minister shares varied posts. She has now shared a video of herself playing carrom, an Indian board game that is sure to evoke nostalgia for many viewers. The image shows Smriti Irani aiming to pocket a piece. (Twitter/@smritiirani)

Smriti Irani took to Twitter to share a video of herself playing carrom with the caption, “Keep calm and carrom!” The video starts with Smriti Irani carefully shooting the striker and successfully pocketing a piece in her first attempt. She aims for the piece again but fails this time. As the video continues, two other men and a woman take turns playing the game. Towards the end, the striker goes to Irani, who can’t pocket a piece this time too, and a look of dissatisfaction is visible on her face.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than 2.1 lah views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what people posted in the comments section:

“Great to see!” posted an individual. Another added, “Spare moments. Nice to see ma’am.” “So cute! We used to play so much!! I think I will urge kids to start playing again!! It’s so good!” shared a third. A fourth commented, “So simple and down to earth leader @smritiirani ji may God bless you always.”

