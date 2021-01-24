IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Smriti Irani shares pic with daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day. Caption may make you swoon
Union minister Smriti Irani shared this image on January 24.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Union minister Smriti Irani shared this image on January 24.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Smriti Irani shares pic with daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day. Caption may make you swoon

“You hold them through the wonder years and they nourish you with their love for the rest of your life,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:47 PM IST

Union minister Smriti Irani shared an incredibly heartfelt post about her daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day. Seeing the sweet share, which encompasses a picture of Irani and her children and a touching caption, may leave you with a subtle smile on your face.

Irani shared this image on her official Instagram account on January 24. The caption shared alongside the post reads, "You hold them through the wonder years, and they nourish you with their love for the rest of your life... through tough times and celebrations I’ve seen them flourish... God’s gift to me, my pride... my daughters @shanelleirani @zoish_irani".

"On National Girl Child day celebrate every daughter... she battles on many fronts silently edging towards success, she loves unconditionally, and she demands nothing more than our respect... if you have such a priceless joy you are privileged to call a daughter, be it even your daughter in law, your niece, your friend... share her photograph and why she does you proud, use hashtag #deshkibeti... take pride in the girl child," further states the text.

Check out the entire share here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform merely two hours ago, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has over 17,500 likes and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments. These numbers are quickly rising.

Here's how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, "Lovely".

Another individual wrote, "Stay smiling and shining always". "Beautifully expressed," read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
smriti irani national girl child day instagram

Related Stories

The throwback image shows Smriti Irani with her daughter Zoish Irani.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
The throwback image shows Smriti Irani with her daughter Zoish Irani.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Smriti Irani shares throwback pic, Twinkle Khanna reacts with this emoji

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:36 PM IST
“Throwback to my girl’s first day at school as she now preps for her 12th standard board exam," reads a part of the post shared by Smriti Irani.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Union minister Smriti Irani shared this image on January 24.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Union minister Smriti Irani shared this image on January 24.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Smriti Irani shares pic with daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:47 PM IST
“You hold them through the wonder years and they nourish you with their love for the rest of your life,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the crochet Bernie Sanders doll. (Instagram/@Tobeytimecrochet)
The image shows the crochet Bernie Sanders doll. (Instagram/@Tobeytimecrochet)
trending

Netizens are going crazy over these crochet Bernie Sanders dolls

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:53 PM IST
These Bernie Sanders crochet doll is going viral and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The inage shows Tucker sitting beside his human.(Instagram/@TuckerBudzyn)
The inage shows Tucker sitting beside his human.(Instagram/@TuckerBudzyn)
trending

Doggo’s reaction to human’s invisible dog challenge has netizens gushing. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Shared on Instagram, the video also features Tucker and his human, Linda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Casper and Romeo.(Instagram/@casperandromeo)
The image shows Casper and Romeo.(Instagram/@casperandromeo)
trending

Grumpy cat Romeo and his very happy dog sibling Casper are winning people over

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:15 PM IST
There is a possibility that if you have a brother or a sister, you’ll end up relating to Romeo or Casper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab taken from the Reddit video.(Reddit)
The image is a screengrab taken from the Reddit video.(Reddit)
trending

Zestfully cool! Netizens love this slo-mo clip of squeezing an orange peel

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:04 PM IST
“Squeezing orange peel in the sunlight,” reads the caption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ontario-based firm called Candy Funhouse is looking to pay people to taste-test its candies.(Unsplash)
The Ontario-based firm called Candy Funhouse is looking to pay people to taste-test its candies.(Unsplash)
trending

Canadian company looking to pay people to taste-test candies

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Candy Funhouse advertised these positions on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the four-feet-long python.(Wildlife SOS)
The image shows the four-feet-long python.(Wildlife SOS)
trending

Sick python spotted in septic tank in Agra, rescued later

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:55 AM IST
The python was found unwell and has been kept at the hospital of wild life under the supervision of veterinary doctors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post has gathered more than 16,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing.(Twitter/@International Space Station)
The post has gathered more than 16,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing.(Twitter/@International Space Station)
trending

ISS shares awe-inspiring pictures of Earth's aurora from space. Seen them yet?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:36 AM IST
“The station's orbit takes it as high 51.6° above the equator offering awe-inspiring views of the Earth's aurora in between the city lights and the twinkling stars,” ISS tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the jawans carrying the mom and her newborn.(Twitter/@@ChinarcorpsIA)
The image shows the jawans carrying the mom and her newborn.(Twitter/@@ChinarcorpsIA)
trending

Watch: Soldiers cross knee-deep snow to help mom, newborn reach home in J&K

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Taking to Twitter, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said that the soldiers carried the wife and newborn of Farooq Khasana, a resident of Dardpora, for 6 km in knee-deep snow and helped them to reach their home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 14-year-old boy created the portrait as a Republic Day gift for PM Modi.(Twitter/@MOS_MEA)
The 14-year-old boy created the portrait as a Republic Day gift for PM Modi.(Twitter/@MOS_MEA)
trending

Dubai-based Indian boy creates amazing portrait of PM Modi as Republic Day gift

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The six-layered stencil portrait of PM Modi is made by Saran Sasikumar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People can't stop appreciating the artist's creativity.(Instagram/@jkonkkola_origami)
People can't stop appreciating the artist's creativity.(Instagram/@jkonkkola_origami)
trending

Artist creates intricate origami samurai figure from a single paper sheet

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:49 PM IST
The artist shared that it took him three months to create this artwork.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video captured people's attention after getting a shoutout from Instagram.(Inatgram/@thepiggypotatoes)
The video captured people's attention after getting a shoutout from Instagram.(Inatgram/@thepiggypotatoes)
trending

Video of guinea pigs munching on cucumber slices gets nearly 14 million views

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:34 PM IST
The four guinea pigs shown in the video are Mérida, Gwendolyn, Woody and Zeus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cat is the Internet's new favourite hero.(Screengrab)
The cat is the Internet's new favourite hero.(Screengrab)
trending

Watch: Little kid has a very special ‘guardian angel’. It’s a cat

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:52 PM IST
The video has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson with her daughter.(Instagram/@therock)
The image shows Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson with her daughter.(Instagram/@therock)
trending

The Rock’s Insta post with daughter gets over 3 million likes. It’s adorable

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:21 PM IST
“Rock is soft by heart,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now won people over.(Twitter/@KevinOBrien113)
The video has now won people over.(Twitter/@KevinOBrien113)
trending

Cricketer Kevin O'Brien’s kids react most sweetly after seeing dad on TV. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:40 PM IST
“If this does not light up your day. Nothing will," wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP