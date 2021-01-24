Smriti Irani shares pic with daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day. Caption may make you swoon
Union minister Smriti Irani shared an incredibly heartfelt post about her daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day. Seeing the sweet share, which encompasses a picture of Irani and her children and a touching caption, may leave you with a subtle smile on your face.
Irani shared this image on her official Instagram account on January 24. The caption shared alongside the post reads, "You hold them through the wonder years, and they nourish you with their love for the rest of your life... through tough times and celebrations I’ve seen them flourish... God’s gift to me, my pride... my daughters @shanelleirani @zoish_irani".
"On National Girl Child day celebrate every daughter... she battles on many fronts silently edging towards success, she loves unconditionally, and she demands nothing more than our respect... if you have such a priceless joy you are privileged to call a daughter, be it even your daughter in law, your niece, your friend... share her photograph and why she does you proud, use hashtag #deshkibeti... take pride in the girl child," further states the text.
Check out the entire share here:
Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform merely two hours ago, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has over 17,500 likes and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments. These numbers are quickly rising.
Here's how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, "Lovely".
Another individual wrote, "Stay smiling and shining always". "Beautifully expressed," read one comment under the share.
What are your thoughts on this post?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani shares pic with daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens are going crazy over these crochet Bernie Sanders dolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo’s reaction to human’s invisible dog challenge has netizens gushing. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grumpy cat Romeo and his very happy dog sibling Casper are winning people over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zestfully cool! Netizens love this slo-mo clip of squeezing an orange peel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canadian company looking to pay people to taste-test candies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sick python spotted in septic tank in Agra, rescued later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISS shares awe-inspiring pictures of Earth's aurora from space. Seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Soldiers cross knee-deep snow to help mom, newborn reach home in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai-based Indian boy creates amazing portrait of PM Modi as Republic Day gift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist creates intricate origami samurai figure from a single paper sheet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of guinea pigs munching on cucumber slices gets nearly 14 million views
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Little kid has a very special ‘guardian angel’. It’s a cat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Rock’s Insta post with daughter gets over 3 million likes. It’s adorable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricketer Kevin O'Brien’s kids react most sweetly after seeing dad on TV. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox