Snabbit cut worker’s ₹1,300 for leave? Founder Aayush Agarwal says ' ₹0 deduction'

An X post highlighting Snabbit's ground operations has prompted a direct response from its founder, Aayush Agarwal. An X user said he was left shocked after a company worker alleged her team leader refused her time off for her child's school admission. The worker claimed that taking the essential daytime leave resulted in a hefty salary deduction of up to ₹1,300. Responding to the viral criticism, Aayush Agarwal said there is a strict zero-deduction policy for leaves and asked for details to investigate the matter. A visual posted by the X user who shared a tweet involving Snabbit. (X/@CatchMeAbhiOrb)

“I was having a normal conversation with a Snabbit worker at my society. And then she said something that is just NOT right,” an X user wrote.

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Explaining what he heard from the worker, the individual posted, “She needed a day off to get her child's school admission done. And kind of thing that only happens during the day, during working hours & hours there is no way around it. Her TL told her: ‘Get it done in the evening. You can't leave now’.”

However, the worker still took a leave because “school admission is a priority” and claimed that due to the leave, around “1200-1300 INR was deducted” from her income.

The individual commented, “I didn't know what to say. I still don't. These are people who come into our homes every single day. They fold our clothes, clean our spaces, make our lives run smoother. And when one of them needs a few hours for her child's future - she gets told to figure it out after her shift.”

He wrote that the worker further said, “They are given just 2 leaves a month. That's it. Need a third? ₹1,200-1,500 gets cut from your salary. Even house help at my home takes more then 2 holidays a month on need basis but I don't deduct from their salary.”

He concluded his post by tagging Snabbit founder Aayush Agarwal. “I've heard you're a genuinely good person and I want to believe that. But something between your vision and your ground ops has gone very wrong.”

The X user continued, “The people carrying your product on their backs deserve better than this. Humanity can't be the thing that gets optimised out. Fix this. Please.”