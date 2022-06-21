Snake swallows another one in epic battle in Vadodara. Watch hair-raising video

Internet is filled with various kinds of videos. Some among those are not just fascinating to watch but may also leave you scared. Just like this clip that shows a snake swallowing another in an epic battle. Captured in Gujarat’s Vadodara, the video has created a buzz.

Wildlife SOS, a wildlife rescue organization, posted the video on their official Instagram page. Alongside they also shared the kinds of snakes showcased in the video.

“Indian Cobra seen swallowing Russell’s Viper snake in Vadodara!” they wrote. They also added how member of the organisation witnessed this “epic battle”. Though short, the video is interesting to watch and may send a chill down your spine. It shows one of the snakes in the process of devouring the other.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gathered more than 21,000 views. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Wow! The battle of the giants!” posted an Instagram user. “I don't like the snakes!” shared another. “Rare footage,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you scared too?

