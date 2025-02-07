Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel’s savage LinkedIn update trolls Meta’s copy-paste strategy

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has added “VP Product @ Meta” to his LinkedIn profile, taking a dig at the Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media network’s habit of copying features from his Snapchat app. The “About” section of Spiegel’s LinkedIn page now reads: “Loving husband, father of four boys, VP Product @ Meta.” Snap Co-Founder and CEO Evan Spiegel took a dig at Meta for copying Snapchat features. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for Clio Awards/AP Content Services)(Invision for Clio Awards/AP Content Services)

Evan Spiegel is the co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc, the instant messaging app that turned him into a billionaire at age 25. Spiegel dropped out of Stanford to focus on Snapchat in 2011.

His dig at Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta comes a few years too late - between 2016 and 2017, Meta-owned apps like Instagram and Facebook implemented a number of changes that replicated popular Snapchat features.

Meta's copy-paste

In August 2016, for example, Meta launched Instagram Stories, allowing users to post photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours, a concept directly mirroring Snapchat's Stories. The Stories feature was eventually rolled out to Facebook and WhatsApp as well.

A couple of months later, Facebook Messenger unveiled a new camera interface which looks almost identical to Snapchat’s camera screen, reported CNBC.

Then, in 2017, Meta introduced "Direct," a feature enabling users to send photos and videos directly to friends, which disappear after being viewed, similar to Snapchat's direct messaging functionality.

Given their history, Spiegel’s dig at Meta prompted much amusement on social media.

On X, users praised him for blasting copycats.

Born in 1990 in Los Angeles, Spiegel studied product design at Stanford University, where he and his co-founders developed Snapchat as a way for users to share fleeting moments. Under his leadership, Snap has pioneered several social media trends, including Stories and AR filters, many of which were later adopted by competitors like Meta.

(Also read: Snapchat parent Snap announces fresh layoffs, set to cut its global workforce by 10%)