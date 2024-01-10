close_game
News / Trending / Sneaky crocodile makes itself at home inside a chicken coop. See pic

Sneaky crocodile makes itself at home inside a chicken coop. See pic

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 10, 2024 09:56 PM IST

The official Facebook handle of Queensland Environment shared about the incident. Here's what happened.

Queensland wildlife officers played an unexpected game of 'What's in your chicken coop?' when they found not a feathered friend, but a crocodile making itself home in a chicken house. The Queensland Department of Environment, Science and Innovation said wildlife officers were called to a house near Cape Hillsborough, north of Mackay when the residents noticed what they initially believed to be a goanna but later turned out to be a crocodile.

Crocodile in chicken coop.
Crocodile in chicken coop.

The official Facebook handle of Queensland Environment also shared about the incident. They informed, "Our Wildlife Officers safely removed the 1m estuarine croc in a large PVC tube for transportation to the department’s facility in Mackay. The croc will remain in our care until our officers find it a new home, at a licensed farm or zoo. Fortunately, all chickens and pets living on the property have been accounted for." (Also Read: Crocodile impregnates herself, ‘virgin birth’ intrigues scientists)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a day ago on social media. Since being posted, it has garnered over 2,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here's what people said about the post:

An individual said, "He or she looks very content in the pipe!"

A second wrote, "Looks like he has found a happy place. Chicken on tap."

"It's a wonder he didn't have a few chicken dinners while he had the chance!" posted a third.

A fourth added, "Oh my goodness, scary."

