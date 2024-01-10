Sneaky crocodile makes itself at home inside a chicken coop. See pic

Queensland wildlife officers played an unexpected game of 'What's in your chicken coop?' when they found not a feathered friend, but a crocodile making itself home in a chicken house. The Queensland Department of Environment, Science and Innovation said wildlife officers were called to a house near Cape Hillsborough, north of Mackay when the residents noticed what they initially believed to be a goanna but later turned out to be a crocodile. Crocodile in chicken coop.

The official Facebook handle of Queensland Environment also shared about the incident. They informed, "Our Wildlife Officers safely removed the 1m estuarine croc in a large PVC tube for transportation to the department’s facility in Mackay. The croc will remain in our care until our officers find it a new home, at a licensed farm or zoo. Fortunately, all chickens and pets living on the property have been accounted for." (Also Read: Crocodile impregnates herself, ‘virgin birth’ intrigues scientists)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a day ago on social media. Since being posted, it has garnered over 2,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here's what people said about the post:

An individual said, "He or she looks very content in the pipe!"

A second wrote, "Looks like he has found a happy place. Chicken on tap."

"It's a wonder he didn't have a few chicken dinners while he had the chance!" posted a third.

A fourth added, "Oh my goodness, scary."