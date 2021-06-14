Soldier saves fawn from drowning, netizens thank him

A heartwarming video of a soldier saving a fawn struggling to stay afloat has gone viral on Twitter. The video was shared by a Twitter account, Buitengebieden, which often tweets adorable clips featuring animals. The rescue video may fill your heart with joy.

The 31-second-long clip begins with the soldier balancing himself on a huge log over a lake. As the clip commences, he manages to scoop up the drowning fawn safely. The recording ends with the man carrying the fawn into the woods.* The video is captioned, “Soldier rushes to rescue a baby fawn from drowning. Thank you.” Take a look at the clip:

Soldier rushes to rescue a baby fawn from drowning..



Thank you.. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mKpxZsfXDd — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) June 11, 2021

Since being shared on June 11, the clip has garnered over 96,000 views and several comments. Some tweeple thanked the soldier for his act of kindness, while others called it a heartening video. “Not all Heroes wear capes!” one commented. “Heartwarming. Restores faith in the human race” mentioned another. “Thank you so much for saving a beautiful fawn.” commented a third. “So glad he saved it but my heart's torn over this little one.” shared a fourth.

