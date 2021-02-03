IND USA
The image shows the kids hugging each other.
'Sometimes you just need a hug': Clip of embracing kids is all about happiness

The heartwarming video has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:53 AM IST

Have you ever seen a video which is absolutely wholesome and evokes happiness in your heart? If yes, then this clip of two embracing kids will speak to your soul. Even if you haven’t, let this super sweet video be your first.

The clip is now being shared by many across different social media platforms, especially Twitter. Just like this one posted by Twitter user @Kokomothegreat.

The clip opens to show two kids standing in front of each other. One of them asks the other, “Are you ok?” To which, he replies, in an emotional voice, “Yeah.” The first kid, probably unconvinced, goes ahead to give him a tight hug.

Take a look at the clip which may leave you shedding happy-tears:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 2.1 lakh views. It has also accumulated tons of comments. People couldn’t stop talking about the sweetness of the clip.

“I just need one of these,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, an individual shared a GIF of a virtual hug. They tweeted:

"I've always thought that I learn more from my children and their bravery, kindness and willingness to share than I can teach them. Case in point, from these two little ones,” shared another. “Little humans can be such wholesome, loving individuals. I wish the world didn't often destroy that light,” expressed another. “Awwwwww....... I also want to hug their parents!!!! Great job!” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

twitter video

