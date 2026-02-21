Son takes mother on her first ever flight, her priceless reaction moves the internet
A mother experienced her first flight as her son surprised her with the journey.
A heartwarming video showing a son fulfilling a long cherished dream for his mother has touched thousands online. The clip, shared on Instagram by a man named Manish, captured the emotional moment as he took his mother on her first ever flight, marking a milestone not only for her but for their entire family.
According to the text overlay in the video, she became “the first woman in the entire family to travel by flight”, making the journey especially meaningful. The short reel has since gone viral, garnering more than 1.2 million views and drawing widespread reactions from social media users.
First flight experience turns emotional
The video begins with the duo boarding an IndiGo flight, visibly excited about the experience. As the journey unfolds, the mother is seen observing everything around her with curiosity and wonder. One touching moment shows her enjoying an in flight meal, smiling shyly while her son records the memory.
As the flight continues, emotions take over and she appears overwhelmed, reflecting the significance of the moment and the joy of experiencing something new for the first time.
The simplicity of the moment, combined with genuine emotion, turned the clip into a relatable story for many viewers online.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts with heartfelt messages
Social media users flooded the comments section with emotional responses, praising the son for creating such a memorable experience. One user wrote, “This is every parent’s silent dream, you made it come true.” Another commented, “Her smile says everything, respect to you for doing this for your mother.”
A third user shared, “Watching this made me call my parents immediately.” Another wrote, “Parents spend their lives fulfilling our wishes, this is the least we can do for them.” One comment read, “She looks so proud and happy, such a beautiful moment.” Another added, “Real success is when you can give your parents experiences they never imagined.”
Several viewers also noted how emotional the video felt, with one user writing, “I did not expect to cry while scrolling today,” while another said, “Simple moments like these are priceless.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More