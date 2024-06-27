Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding reception gatecrashed by strangers? Actor replies to guest’s cryptic post

Trans model and actor Sushant Divgikr has hinted that a recent celebrity wedding in B-Town was hit by gatecrashers. In a post shared on Instagram, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant said they witnessed several people gatecrashing or trying to gatecrash a celebrity wedding recently. “Just experienced several people gate crashing and/or trying to gate crash a celebrity wedding recently,” Divgikr wrote. Sonakshi Sinha with Sushant Divgikr at her wedding reception.(Instagram/@sushantdivgikr)

“I can’t believe people will get fully dressed, pretend like they’re invited and then sneak in!! For what joy? So you can enter and just make some reels?” he asked. “I am in disbelief as to how people can be so faaaaltu,” he concluded, dismissing the gatecrashers as “rubbish.”

Given that Divgikr had recently attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding reception in Mumbai, and the actress commented on his Instagram post, it did not take social media users long to put two and two together.

Take a look at the post below:

Sonakshi Sinha dropped a laughing face emoji in the comments section.

Meanwhile, many Instagram users were amused by Divgikr’s post. “Gol gappe achche nahi the Sona ki wedding mein (The gol gappas at Sonakshi’s wedding were not great),” joked one commenter. “People are jobless,” another wrote.

Sonakshi Sinha married longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate civil ceremony at her Mumbai home. They were joined by her dad Shatrughan Sinha, mother Poonam Sinha and his parents. The couple later hosted a lavish reception at a popular Mumbai hotspot, Bastian, for their friends and family.

The reception was attended by Salman Khan, Kajol, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rekha and several other Bollywood celebrities. Sushant Divgikr also attended Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding reception and shared pictures on Instagram earlier this week.

Divgikr is a singer, actor and model who identifies as gender-fluid. “I’m gender fluid. My preferred pronouns are — he, she and they,” he had revealed in 2021. He is also known by his drag name - Rani KoHEnur.