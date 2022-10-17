Sonam Kapoor shares throwback pics to wish uncle Sanjay Kapoor on 60th birthday

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to her social media handles to wish her 'funnest coolest uncle' Sanjay Kapoor on his 60th birthday, and netizens are going gaga over her post. Reason? Well, the actor shared some throwback pics, and it has taken many on a nostalgic trip.

"Happy happy birthday chachu! We love you! To the funnest coolest uncle, we hope we always party with you! Jiyo hazaro saal! Happy 60!" read the caption of the post shared on Instagram by Sonam Kapoor. In the pictures, one can see Sanjay Kapoor playing with baby Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. She also shared a rare photo of the three Kapoor brothers, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, posing for a picture.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Sonam Kapoor on Sanjay Kapoor's birthday:

The post, which is a treat for fans, soon gained traction. It also received a reply from Sanjay Kapoor. "Love you too," he wrote with heart emoticons.

Actor Anil Kapoor also wished his brother with a love-filled post. "Sanjay, I admire your spirit, humour, never die attitude, the way you look after and love our mother and your family...I truly believe that 60 is just the beginning of even more wonderful decades for you, not just as a family man, but also as an artist. Happy 60th birthday Sanjay! Love you." The fun-filled photos show the Kapoor brothers in a frame. The last slide shows Amitabh Bachchan, Pooja Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in one frame.

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's birthday post for brother Sanjay Kapoor below:

Costume designer Sunita Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor's wife also wished her brother-in-law. She wrote, "Happpppppyyyy birthday Sanjay !!!! Always the life of the party, your positivity and resilience are truly admirable … may the coming years be full of happiness, success, love and good health. Love you big time." The photos show the Kapoor family in one frame.

Take a look at Sunita Kapoor's Instagram post below:

Entrepreneur Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's wife also shared photos and videos from the actor's birthday bash in Dubai with the caption, "Happy Birthday to our rock. My teammate. Grateful for you always, every day #60NeverLookedSoGood. Love you & to many, many, many celebrations together." The photos show Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor posing with their children, Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. Other slides show Sanjay dancing, posing with his cake and cutting it.

Take a look at Maheep Kapoor's post right here:

The posts soon grabbed eyeballs and raked up several likes and comments. "We see him on set quite often and please he is not a day older than 45. Happy birthday," posted an individual. "Happy birthday Sanjay sir. Such a adorable family, may waheguru ji always bless you all," wrote another. "Beautiful picture. Wonderful memorable moments," expressed a third.

