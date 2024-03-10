 Sonu Nigam sings Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to a baby, his reaction melts hearts online | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Sonu Nigam sings Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to his ‘youngest family member’, baby’s reaction melts hearts online

Sonu Nigam sings Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to his ‘youngest family member’, baby’s reaction melts hearts online

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 10, 2024 06:04 PM IST

The video that shows Sonu Nigam singing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to ‘youngest family member’ was shared on Instagram. It has gone viral with over two million views.

Singer Sonu Nigam met the youngest member of his family Avyaan Yadav on March 8 and sang a song to him. He even shared a video on Instagram capturing toddler’s reaction to him singing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The video has been winning hearts online, with many saying ‘this is just the best’ thing they’ve seen.

Sonu Nigam singing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to his 'youngest family member'. (Instagram/@sonunigamofficial)
Sonu Nigam singing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to his 'youngest family member'. (Instagram/@sonunigamofficial)

Read| Sonu Nigam gets emotional after singing at Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Don't have anything left to say, my tears will speak'

“And how about an extremely hardworking and pious day ending with fruits like these? Meet the youngest member of my extended family Avyaan Yadav. This is how he reacted to me when I held him for the first time and sang Sa Re Ga Ma to him. Absolutely divine,” wrote Sonu Nigam while sharing the video on Instagram.

The video shows Sonu Nigam holding the little one in his arms as he croons Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Throughout the video, the baby can be seen smiling and giving various reactions.

Watch Sonu Nigam singing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has accumulated over two million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Also Read| Sonu Nigam on 25 years of Bijuriya: People go crazy about my step even now

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“So so adorable. Music is the language of love. Hence proved,” posted an individual.

Another added, “This is such a divine and beautiful connection.”

“Melting. So cute. What a blessing for him,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “How sweet. God bless him in abundance.”

“Too cute,” chimed in a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Aww. This is just the best!”

Earlier, a video of singer Shaan singing with his son Maahi for the ‘first time ever’ went viral on Instagram. The video shows the father-son duo singing Kishore Kumar’s hit song Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein.

What are your thoughts on this video of Sonu Nigam singing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to the little one?

