Sonu Nigam sings Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to his ‘youngest family member’, baby’s reaction melts hearts online

Singer Sonu Nigam met the youngest member of his family Avyaan Yadav on March 8 and sang a song to him. He even shared a video on Instagram capturing toddler’s reaction to him singing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The video has been winning hearts online, with many saying ‘this is just the best’ thing they’ve seen. Sonu Nigam singing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to his 'youngest family member'. (Instagram/@sonunigamofficial)

“And how about an extremely hardworking and pious day ending with fruits like these? Meet the youngest member of my extended family Avyaan Yadav. This is how he reacted to me when I held him for the first time and sang Sa Re Ga Ma to him. Absolutely divine,” wrote Sonu Nigam while sharing the video on Instagram.

The video shows Sonu Nigam holding the little one in his arms as he croons Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Throughout the video, the baby can be seen smiling and giving various reactions.

Watch Sonu Nigam singing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has accumulated over two million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“So so adorable. Music is the language of love. Hence proved,” posted an individual.

Another added, “This is such a divine and beautiful connection.”

“Melting. So cute. What a blessing for him,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “How sweet. God bless him in abundance.”

“Too cute,” chimed in a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Aww. This is just the best!”

