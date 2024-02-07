 Sonu Nigam on 25 years of Bijuriya: People go crazy about my step even now - Hindustan Times
Sonu Nigam on 25 years of Bijuriya: People go crazy about my step even now

BySoumya Vajpayee
Feb 07, 2024 04:33 PM IST

As his 1999 hit clocks 25 years coinciding with HT City's 25th anniversary, Sonu Nigam shares why the song is among his favourites.

The 1990s was considered the best phase for independent music in India. And one song that continues to rule the playlists of pop music lovers even now is singer Sonu Nigam’s Bijuriya that was released 25 years ago.

Sonu Nigam; (right) in Bijuriya
Sonu Nigam; (right) in Bijuriya

Composed by Ravi Pawar and penned by Ajay Jhingran, the dance number from the album Mausam gets people on the dance floor even today. “Bijuriya is among my most favourite songs. It has been a part of my life since 1999 and I perform it at 99.9% of my shows. In fact, I performed it in Phuket (Thailand) two days ago and the attendees went crazy. It’s frenzy is unparalleled,” says Nigam.

Sonu Nigam in Bijuriya
Sonu Nigam in Bijuriya

The song released close on the heals of the singer’s another chart-topping dance hit Tu Kab Ye Janegi from the album Kismat (1998). Sharing how it was ideated, the Papa Meri Jaan (Animal; 2023) singer adds, “One of the songs that was written for Mausam was Tera Kaisa Hai Ye Jalwa. Ajay ji and I were at Ravi Pawar ji’s home and I thought we should have something without the word jalwa, as the song Har Taraf Tera Jalwa (from the album Tunak Tunak Tun; 1998) had just released. So, I suggested words like bijuriya, dagariya, gujariya, sawariya, etc. Then Ajay ji wrote the lyrics for Bijuriya. Musicians like Sivamani (percussionist), Rupert Fernandes and Shyam Raj ji (saxophonist) were onboarded for the song.”

Speaking of his signature step, the Padma Shri recipient adds, “Saroj Khan ji (late choreographer) had choreographed Tu Kab Ye Janegi. So, she knew that I was a keen learner and a singer who wanted to dance. I told her that while choreographing Bijuriya, she should think that she’s doing it for Govinda (actor). I’m glad that people still look forward to my Bijuriya signature step when I perform on stage.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Soumya Vajpayee

    Soumya Vajpayee is the Senior Editor (Lifestyle & City) for Hindustan Times HT City (Mumbai and Pune) and writes on music, entertainment and lifestyle.

