Sonu Sood, Babita Phogat react to Smriti Irani’s share on embracing a new day. See post

Published on Jan 12, 2023 05:14 PM IST

Smriti Irani shared a post on Instagram that talks about embracing ‘new possibilities every day’ and it has attracted the attention of many, including Sonu Sood and Babita Phogat.

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share the selfie along with an interesting caption.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
ByArfa Javaid

Union Minister Smriti Irani is quite active on Instagram and regularly shares selfies, photos and videos with interesting captions. And her posts never fail to strike a chord with people and often leave them with thoughts. Case in point, her latest share on Instagram where she talks about counting blessings and embracing ‘new possibilities every day’.

“When you peer into new possibilities every day…,” wrote Smriti Irani while sharing a picture of herself on Instagram. She also posted two hashtags #countyourblessings and #newday, along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Smriti Irani’s Instagram post below:

Since being shared four hours ago, Smriti Irani’s Instagram post has received more than 13,600 likes, including one from actor Neena Gupta and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received various responses from netizens as well as several verified handles.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Actor Sonu Sood and Singer Sachet Tandon reacted with smiling face with heart eyes emoticons. Wrestler Babita Phogat responded with several emoticons on Smriti Irani’s post, including a clapping and a nazar amulet emoji. Chef Suvir Saran wrote, “Those soulfully kind eyes, they always get to me. Counting my blessings and the Irani kutumb is the most blessed one!” An Instagram user shared, “You, your thoughts and your words….” “Women like us who are always motivated and inspired by you…,” posted another. “Everyday is a beautiful day because life is beautiful due to your beautiful consciousness,” wrote a third.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
smriti irani sonu sood babita phogat + 1 more
smriti irani sonu sood babita phogat

New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
