Sonu Sood’s remark on Swiggy delivery man accused of stealing shoes sparks row on X: ‘Don’t take action against him’

A video showing a Swiggy delivery agent stealing a pair of shoes from a customer's house has gone viral online. The clip attracted several comments from people, including one from the delivery company saying, "We expect better from our delivery partners". Sonu Sood, too, joined in to share his opinion about the matter, and his post has started a row on X. In his share, the actor shared that no action should be taken against the accused who stole the footwear. Sonu Sood took to X to share a tweet on a viral video that shows a Swiggy delivery man stealing a customer's shoes. (File Photo)

“If Swiggy’s delivery boy stole a pair of shoes while delivering food at someone’s house. Don’t take any action against him. In fact buy him a new pair of shoes. He might be really in need. Be kind,” Sonu Sood wrote. He ended his post with a heart and another heart emoji.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the post has collected more than 1.2 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments. Most people were unhappy with Sonu Sood's opinion and didn't hold back while arguing against it.

What did X users say about Sonu Sood's tweet?

“Asking for no action is still okay, but don't justify it by giving nonsensical arguments. Poverty/need is no justification for stealing. There are millions of people, poorer than this delivery guy, who work hard and earn their livelihood. They don't steal. Justifying stealing is an insult to their hustle,” posted an X user.

“If a chain snatcher steals your gold chain, then don't take action against him. In fact, buy him a new gold chain. He might be really in need. Be kind,” sarcastically added another.

“Dishonesty must not be encouraged unless someone is in dire need of help,” joined a third.

“And what if he is a consistent thief and doing it regularly?” asked a fourth.

“So if I need anything, am I allowed to steal anything from anyone’s house? This is one of the weirdest posts I have ever read,” wrote a fifth.