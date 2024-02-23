Sonu Sood shares sweet note by stranger who paid his dinner bill anonymously. See pic

Actor Sonu Sood took to his Instagram and X profiles to share a stranger's kind gesture for him. Sood shared a picture of a note left behind by the stranger and mentioned that the individual paid for his dinner bill. He added that he is "really touched by this gesture". His post has since won the hearts of many on social media. Sonu Sood took to his social media profiles to share a note left behind by a stranger who paid his dinner bill. (Instagram/@sonu_sood)

Sharing the picture of the note, Sonu Sood wrote on Instagram, "I don’t know who did this but someone paid for the entire bill of our dinner at a restaurant and left this sweet note". He added further, "Really touched by this gesture... Thank u buddy. Means a lot." He completed the post with heart and folded hands emojis.

Take a look at the post shared by Sonu Sood below:

Posted some 17 hours ago, Sonu Sood's post has collected over 1.5 lakh likes and several comments. Actor Neena Gupta and singer Aditi Singh Sharma also shared comments on Sood's post.

"You deserve it, you do good work innocently," posted Neena Gupta. Aditi Singh Sharma replied by saying, "I would totally have done the same".

Here's how Instagram users reacted to Sonu Sood's post:

"Sonu sood has earned the real respect from the people," wrote an individual. "Sood Sir... hats off... villain in movies but hero in real life," posted another.

"Goodness attracts goodness," shared a third.

"If I ever find you at a restaurant, I will do the same: you deserve every bit of love and fame," replied a fourth.

Sonu Sood won the hearts of many after he helped thousands of migrant workers reach their homes during the Covid lockdown by booking special buses and chartered flights. Sood continues to help those in need. In fact, several people still line up outside his home and even reach out to him on X and other social media platforms asking for help.