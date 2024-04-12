 Swiggy agent steals shoes, company reacts: 'We expect better from our delivery partners' - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Swiggy agent steals shoes, company reacts: 'We expect better from our delivery partners'

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 12, 2024 02:30 AM IST

The incident took place outside a Gurugram flat on April 9. Its video went viral on social media.

Swiggy has reacted after an X (previously Twitter) user shared a video of a Swiggy Instamart delivery agent stealing a pair of shoes from outside a flat in Gurugram.

A screengrab from CCTV footage of the incident (@_arorarohit_)
A screengrab from CCTV footage of the incident (@_arorarohit_)

“We expect better from our delivery partners. Do meet us on DM (direct message), so we can assist you better,” it told the user in response to his post.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

However, in the comments section of the company's response, the user, Rohit Arora, said that he raised a complaint with Swiggy Cares, but there was "no resolution so far."

The matter

The incident happened on April 9. Two days later, Arora shared a CCTV footage on his account, saying that the stolen pair belonged to his friend.

“Swiggy's drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend's shoes (@Nike) and they won't even share his contact,” he wrote on the microblogging platform.

In the clip, the delivery executive can be seen climbing up the stairs, following which he rings the doorbell of the flat. He waits for someone to open the door, and, after some time, a woman comes out, and takes the delivery. The executive checks his phone and looks behind.

The agent then takes off his head scarf, looks around, and walks down the stairs while wiping his face. He returns moments later to pick up the shoes, which he hides in the cloth, and leaves.

The video went viral, and people condemned the agent's act. A few even went on to praise the “clarity” of the CCTV cameras.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Gurugram / Swiggy agent steals shoes, company reacts: 'We expect better from our delivery partners'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On