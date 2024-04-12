Swiggy agent steals shoes, company reacts: 'We expect better from our delivery partners'

Swiggy has reacted after an X (previously Twitter) user shared a video of a Swiggy Instamart delivery agent stealing a pair of shoes from outside a flat in Gurugram. A screengrab from CCTV footage of the incident (@_arorarohit_)

“We expect better from our delivery partners. Do meet us on DM (direct message), so we can assist you better,” it told the user in response to his post.

However, in the comments section of the company's response, the user, Rohit Arora, said that he raised a complaint with Swiggy Cares, but there was "no resolution so far."

The matter

The incident happened on April 9. Two days later, Arora shared a CCTV footage on his account, saying that the stolen pair belonged to his friend.

“Swiggy's drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend's shoes (@Nike) and they won't even share his contact,” he wrote on the microblogging platform.

In the clip, the delivery executive can be seen climbing up the stairs, following which he rings the doorbell of the flat. He waits for someone to open the door, and, after some time, a woman comes out, and takes the delivery. The executive checks his phone and looks behind.

The agent then takes off his head scarf, looks around, and walks down the stairs while wiping his face. He returns moments later to pick up the shoes, which he hides in the cloth, and leaves.

The video went viral, and people condemned the agent's act. A few even went on to praise the “clarity” of the CCTV cameras.