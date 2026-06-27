'Sorry, I hit your car': Indian woman in New Zealand says stranger's note restored her faith in people

An Indian woman living in New Zealand shared an experience that began with worry but ended up restoring her faith in people. Taking to Instagram, Shreeya Gupte posted a video showing a handwritten note left on her car after it was hit while parked near her university.

An Indian woman shared how a bus driver’s honesty and a stranger’s note turned a bad day into a kind one. (Instagram/shreeya_gupte21)

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In the clip, Gupte recalled returning to her car in the evening and spotting a message on the windscreen. She said the note immediately made her fear the worst, as she assumed she had become a victim of a hit and run incident.

She is heard saying: " 'Sorry, I hit your car.' That's probably the last thing you want to see on your windscreen. I was at uni when this happened. I had parked my car in the morning on the roadside parking and when I came back at 5:00 p.m., I saw this. I genuinely expected it to be a hit-and-run case. But the bus driver took responsibility. He left his name, phone number, and told me to contact the bus depot. The story does not end here. Something happened that completely restored my faith in people. A complete stranger witnessed all of this and he had the time and patience to grab a piece of cardboard, grab a marker, and write me a note. Bus driver hit your car, witness, contact, blah blah blah. Stuff like that happens. People are so so so kind."

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The video showed how the bus driver accepted responsibility instead of leaving without a trace. However, what touched Gupte even more was the effort made by a stranger who witnessed the incident and left a separate note to ensure she knew what had happened.

Sharing the clip, she wrote in the caption: "I genuinely thought I was about to have the worst day…Turns out, this became one of the nicest experiences I’ve had in New Zealand."

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The post drew several reactions from users, many of whom praised the honesty of the bus driver and the kindness of the stranger. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "This is exactly what the world needs more of: honesty." Another commented, "This is so sweet." A third user added, "New Zealand is a country where honesty is truly valued. That's why I love it." Sharing a similar experience, one person said, "The same thing happened to me." Another user reacted by saying, "In India, no one would even bother looking."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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