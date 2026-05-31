‘At 5 pm, people actually stop working’: Colombian woman amazed by New Zealand’s work-life balance

A Colombian woman living in New Zealand has sparked a discussion online after sharing how the country’s work culture changed her understanding of work life balance. A Colombian woman said New Zealand’s work life balance surprised her even after living there for three years. (Instagram/daninewzealand)

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Dani Castillo, who said she has been living in New Zealand for the past three years, shared a video on Instagram describing how different the professional environment feels compared with what she experienced back home in Colombia.

‘When work is done, it’s done’ In the video, Castillo said, "People who've never lived in New Zealand will never be able to understand this. I come from Colombia, and I've been living in New Zealand for the past three years of my life. But there's something that still shocks me a lot."

She then explained how work was viewed in Colombia. "In Colombia, we used to work 48 hours a week, and if you go beyond that, that's well seen. You are a good worker. Work is the center of your life. You push yourself, you work very hard. That's how you prove your worth at your job."

Castillo said the contrast became clear only after she started working in New Zealand. "So when I moved to New Zealand, finally got a job here, the working culture was a shock. When work is done, it's done. People actually stop to go ahead and share with their families, their friends, or their hobbies."

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She added that while there are exceptions, the overall culture feels much healthier. "Of course, there's exceptions, but the rule is: no pressure, no expectations, no needing to impress anyone. When I hit the 40 hours, I just close my laptop, and the satisfaction that I get because I know I'm not going to be bothered over the weekend. Here it feels like work turns around your life, but it's not the other way around."

Caption praises New Zealand’s work life balance The clip was shared with a caption that read, "Do Kiwis even realise how rare this is? Coming from another country, one thing that completely shocked me about New Zealand is how seriously people protect life outside of work. At 5 pm, people actually stop working. No fake overtime, no pressure to stay late, and no competition over who is “working harder”. The craziest part? Kiwis still get everything done. I genuinely think this is one of the best things about #livinginnewzealand. The work life balance here feels so healthy compared to so many other parts of the world. #lifeabroad"

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Watch the clip here: