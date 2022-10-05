South Korean woman gracefully performs classical Odissi dance; stuns netizens

We have witnessed innumerable instances of music and dance bridging cultures and languages. And when it comes to those energetic Indian beats, no one can help but groove to them. Until now, we have witnessed people from all over the world dancing to famous Indian songs. However, many international performers are taking things to a new level by performing Indian classical dances in their respective countries. One such instance of the same comes from South Korean dancer Beena Keum. Beena Keum first encountered the Odissi dance form in 2001 while watching Kamasutra by Mira Nair. The young Korean was taken aback by a brief glimpse of a dance routine in the Indian film. She then decided to travel to India and learn it. Now, Beena Keum travels to various places and presents the dance form. Recently, the dancer had a show in South Korea. An audience member captured a short video of her.

In a video uploaded by Instagram user @mylovefromkorea17, we can see a Beena Keum performing the traditional Odissi dance form. She is dressed in a patta saree and is gracefully executing the steps. In the background is a mix of a South Korean song and Indian classical beats. Just beside Keum, there is also an Indian woman performing Kathak.

Take a look at Beena Keum performing Indian classical dance here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than 60,000 times. The video also has up to 13,000 likes and several comments. Many people were stunned by her skills. An Instagram user commented, saying, "This must be surreal to watch live. " Another person wrote, "Amazing and so beautiful." Someone even added, "This is amazing! Loving the love for each other's culture. "So mesmerizing," said a fourth Instagram user.