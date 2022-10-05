Home / Trending / South Korean woman gracefully performs classical Odissi dance; stuns netizens

South Korean woman gracefully performs classical Odissi dance; stuns netizens

trending
Published on Oct 05, 2022 11:43 AM IST

This South Korean woman performed the Odissi dance. Many people have praised her skills.

South Korean woman performed Indian classical dance.&nbsp;(Instagram/@mylovefromkorea17)
South Korean woman performed Indian classical dance. (Instagram/@mylovefromkorea17)
ByVrinda Jain

We have witnessed innumerable instances of music and dance bridging cultures and languages. And when it comes to those energetic Indian beats, no one can help but groove to them. Until now, we have witnessed people from all over the world dancing to famous Indian songs. However, many international performers are taking things to a new level by performing Indian classical dances in their respective countries. One such instance of the same comes from South Korean dancer Beena Keum. Beena Keum first encountered the Odissi dance form in 2001 while watching Kamasutra by Mira Nair. The young Korean was taken aback by a brief glimpse of a dance routine in the Indian film. She then decided to travel to India and learn it. Now, Beena Keum travels to various places and presents the dance form. Recently, the dancer had a show in South Korea. An audience member captured a short video of her.

In a video uploaded by Instagram user @mylovefromkorea17, we can see a Beena Keum performing the traditional Odissi dance form. She is dressed in a patta saree and is gracefully executing the steps. In the background is a mix of a South Korean song and Indian classical beats. Just beside Keum, there is also an Indian woman performing Kathak.

Take a look at Beena Keum performing Indian classical dance here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than 60,000 times. The video also has up to 13,000 likes and several comments. Many people were stunned by her skills. An Instagram user commented, saying, "This must be surreal to watch live. " Another person wrote, "Amazing and so beautiful." Someone even added, "This is amazing! Loving the love for each other's culture. "So mesmerizing," said a fourth Instagram user.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south korea odissi dance + 1 more
south korea odissi dance

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out