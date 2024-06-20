 Spider-Man has to eat too: Superhero makes rotis on Jaipur terrace in hilarious video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
Spider-Man has to eat too: Superhero makes rotis on Jaipur terrace in hilarious video

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 20, 2024 10:38 AM IST

‘Jaipur ka Spiderman’ has shared other videos of him dressed in the superhero costume, showing him doing various other activities.

A side-splitting video has left the internet amused after a man in Jaipur, dressed in a Spider-Man costume, was seen making rotis on the terrace of a building.

The Jaipur man dressed as Spider-Man was seen making roti in a viral video. (Instagram/jaipur_ka_spiderman)
The Jaipur man dressed as Spider-Man was seen making roti in a viral video. (Instagram/jaipur_ka_spiderman)

Instagram user jaipur_ka_spiderman shared the viral video of him making rotis, with the caption “Spider-Man chef,” a few days ago.

The man dressed as the Marvel universe character is seen sitting on the floor of his terrace, casually going back and forth with rolling out the dough and cooking it on fire. The infamous superhero theme used as the audio paired with the visual is the ironic aspect of the video, making it hilarious.

Spider-Man: Mom not at Home” was one among the top comments from the viewers.

The video managed to seize over 16 million views, over a million 'likes' and over 14,000 comments in just three days.

Watch the viral video here:

The comment section was flooded with users sharing their thoughts after watching the video.

Among those who commented was Swiggy Instamart. "Bro drinks Marvel chai," the quick-commerce platform said.

User Yash commented, "Next Spiderman movie leaked. By the way, he doesn't need MJ at least."

“With great power comes great responsibility," the iconic dialogue from Marvel's Spider-Man films was among the other comments.

“Find the spider brother spider, how long will you keep cooking suck rotis, the country is in trouble,” said another Instagram user.

In recent months, there have been similar instances of people dressed in Spider-Man attire roaming the streets in other cities in India. A four-second video shared on X by Bengaluru-based product designer Vishal showed a man in a Spider-Man costume wearing a helmet and riding a pillion on a motorcycle in the IT capital of India. The pair, on noticing being filmed, gave a ‘thumbs-up’ gesture to the camera.

In April, a young couple dressed up as Spider-Man and Spider-Woman in Delhi was arrested for performing dangerous stunts on a bike. Aditya, 20, and Anjali, 19, residents of Delhi’s Najafgarh, were the accused. Neither the bike they used had a number plate, nor did the couple wear helmets.

News / Trending / Spider-Man has to eat too: Superhero makes rotis on Jaipur terrace in hilarious video
