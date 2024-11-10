Sri Lankan airline's Ramayana ad earns praise online: ‘Got goosebumps watching it’

An advertisement by Sri Lankan Airlines showcasing the "Ramayana Trail", a journey through the iconic locations connected to the story of Ramayana, has won hearts on the internet. The five-minute advertisement shows a grandmother narrating the story of Ramayana to her grandson from a children's book.(X/@flysrilankan)

The five-minute advertisement shows a grandmother narrating the story of the Hindu epic to her grandson from a children's book. The grandson asks about the island where Ravan took Sita after kidnapping her. The grandmother then tells him the story of the kingdom of Ravan in modern-day Sri Lanka.

"All the places in the Ramayana are real. Today we know Lanka as Sri Lanka," she says, as the video shows visuals of Ravan's Cave near Ella town, where Sita is believed to have kept before she was moved to the Ashoka Vatika inside the demon king's palace.

The video also showcase the the Seetha Amman Temple, also known as Ashok Vatika Sita Temple, which is maintained by the Indian Tamils of Sri Lanka.

The video also spoke of the bridge built by Rama's army to reach Lanka, mentioning the Ram Setu bridge which connects Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu to the coast of Sri Lanka. "Is the bridge still standing," the grandson asks, "Yes, you can still see it today," the grandmother replies.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The two also talk about a part of the mountain which fell from the hands of Hanuman as he carried it from the Himalayas to bring Sanjeevani herb to save Lakshman. Many believe that the Rumassala Hill is one of those fallen fragments as medicinal herbs on the hill are not found anywhere else in its vicinity.

‘Best airliine advertisement’

The advertisement delighted X users who praised the initiative by the Sri Lankan airline to promote spiritual tourism through the story of Ramayana.

"What a outstanding advertisement. It will really appeal so many people to visit Sri Lanka," wrote on user.

"Such a spectacular ad. Got goosebumps watching it. Our tourism sector needs to learn from this," said another user.

A third user called it "one of the best airlines advertisement", while another said, "What a remarkable advertisement! Highlighting historical sites from the Ramayana, it’s sure to spark curiosity and draw many to explore Sri Lanka’s rich heritage."

“Srilanka will be my next big trip. When I went to Bali I was mesmerized by its hospitality, beauty and heritage,” read a comment.