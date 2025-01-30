Stabbed for bumping into stranger: Horrifying incident outside France subway station captured on camera

A chilling incident showing a man getting stabbed for bumping into a stranger has sent waves of horror among people. The incident, reportedly at a subway station in France, has sparked outrage among people. A video of the moment has also surfaced on social media. Man stabs stranger for bumping into him outside a subway station in France. (Screengrab)

About the incident?

In the video, a man is seen bumping into an individual while coming out of a subway station. According to Dailymail, the encounter occurred moments after the attacker disembarked a train at the Guillotière metro station in Lyon.

After bumping into each other, the pair exchanges a few words and part ways. Within moments, however, the attacker chases the man, stabs his neck with a knife, and immediately flees the scene. Initially, the victim places his hand on his neck, seemingly unaware that he has been stabbed.

According to the outlet, the victim was treated by emergency services at the scene and later taken to hospital. Following the incident, the victim just took five days off work to recover from the knife wound.

(This video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised)

Social media is horrified:

People posted varied comments while reacting to the chilling video. One individual wrote, “What is happening to our world?” Another added, “I hope the victim is okay.” A third expressed, “Anger management is important.” A fourth commented, “OMG… this world has gone crazy.”

According to the outlet, the Direction Interdépartementale de la Police Nationale (DIPN) is investigating the matter. “An investigation is open and all services are mobilized to find the perpetrator,” they told the local media outlets.

The stabbing is the latest in the wave of violent gang-land murders and rioting that has shocked the nation.