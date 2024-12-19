Employee stabs company president with ‘red-handled’ knife during morning meeting

A Michigan man has been arrested for stabbing the president of the business where he worked even as police search for a motive in the shocking case of workplace assault. Nathan Mahoney walked into a staff meeting at Anderson Express on Tuesday morning and stabbed the company president with a “red-handled” knife, police say. A Michigan man was arrested for stabbing his company president during a staff meeting(Representational image)

Mahoney, 32, left the company office in Muskegon, Michigan and drove away after stabbing the president. He was arrested less than an hour after the stabbing was reported at 9.23 am on Tuesday.

Erik Denslow, the president of Anderson Express, was stabbed on his right side just below the ribcage. He is expected to make a full recovery, a spokesperson for the company said. Denslow was in a staff meeting with 8 to 10 other employees when Mahoney walked in and stabbed him. He was rushed to surgery after the stabbing.

Mahoney was arraigned on Wednesday morning and has been charged with assault with intent to murder and fleeing and eluding a police officer, Fox News reported. If convicted, he faces life behind bars.

Copycat attack?

Fruitport Township police are still investigating the incident and have not released any information on a possible motive. However, the department has not ruled out the possibility of the attack being inspired by the recent murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.

“We haven’t ruled out copycat motive in regards to this,” Deputy Chief Greg Poulson told News 8 Wednesday. “I think that comes to everyone’s mind in this time.

“We’re going through all his social accounts, all his electronic media and trying to determine a motive for this act,” Poulson said.

The stabbing was witnessed by several other employees who all gave consistent accounts of the attack to the police. Mahoney’s colleagues told police that he had a quiet demeanor and had worked at the manufacturing company for only two weeks.