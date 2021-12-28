Static or rotating? Optical illusion involving cubes puzzles people. Watch

Optical illusions are mind-boggling but at the same time, they are fun too. In fact, the Internet is filled with various kinds of videos and images of optical illusions that leave people puzzled, as well as, entertained. And this one involving two cubes is a perfect addition to that category.

This illusion, every now and then, resurfaces on the Internet and leaves people stunned. Recently, a video of the illusion was shared by a Twitter user with the caption “These cubes are not moving”. The video shows two 3D cubes shifting across an image. However, in reality, they are still.

Turns out, this illusion is created because the lines of the cubes constantly change between black and white while the arrows in the middle of the cubes point to opposite directions, reports Daily Mail. That makes it appear as if the cubes are moving or expanding.

Take a look at the optical illusion that may leave you head buzzing:

These cubes are not moving 🤯pic.twitter.com/zndxmb7ZgS — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 25, 2021

Since being shared on December 26, the video has gone all kinds of viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated more than 3.8 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“This one gives me a headache,” posted another. A few also expressed their doubts that the cubes are actually moving. Many, however, explained that it is not. Just like this Twitter user who shared:

To all people who are thinking these figures are moving: NO, THEY DON'T. Take a piece of paper and check every line like this: they are NOT moving a single bit. pic.twitter.com/xS6EACzN6b — Bart Van Camp (@BartVanCamp1) December 26, 2021

The illusion is caused by a phenomenon known as Reverse Phi Illusion, reports Daily Mail. In this, continuous shift of light tricks the brain into thinking that something is in motion when in reality it is static.

What are your thoughts on the video?

