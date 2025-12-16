Statue of Liberty's massive replica topples due to strong winds in Guaíba, Brazil. Viral video

A strong gust of wind brought down a large replica of the Statue of Liberty in southern Brazil. The structure collapsed in the city of Guaíba, near Porto Alegre, within the metropolitan area of Rio Grande do Sul. No injuries were reported at the incident site. The structure collapsed in the city of Guaíba, near Porto Alegre. (X@BGatesIsaPyscho)

The replica, which stood about 24 metres tall, was located in the car park of a Havan retail store. The incident took place on Monday, December 15.

In the clip, the statue can be seen tilting and then toppling to the ground, while vehicles continue moving on a busy road nearby. The replica was installed near a fast-food outlet.

Reportedly, the statue belonged to the Havan retail chain. The company said the area was nearly empty at the time of the incident, which helped prevent any harm to the public.

Earlier in the day, the local civil defence had issued a red alert warning due to severe winds. Residents were urged to remain indoors, disconnect electrical devices, and secure doors and windows as a safety measure.

Videos shared on social media showed strong winds battering the area, with some motorists attempting to move their vehicles away as the structure began to fall.

Civil defence officials said a technical assessment will be carried out to establish what caused the collapse and to recommend steps to avoid similar incidents in the future.