Boss shares employee’s ‘honest leave’ request to spend day with girlfriend, compares it to era of last-minute sick leave

A manager shared a leave request on LinkedIn, sparking a conversation about how office culture is evolving. The post, which has now gone viral on the professional networking platform, included a screenshot of an email sent by an employee seeking leave for a personal reason. The post resonated with many LinkedIn users, who praised the manager’s empathetic response and the employee’s honesty. ( LinkedIn)

The employee requested a day off, explaining that his girlfriend was leaving for her hometown in Uttarakhand the next day and would not return until early January. He said he wanted to spend time with her before she left.

''Hi Sir, I wanted to request a leave on 16th December. My girlfriend is leaving for her home in Uttarakhand on the 17th and won't be back until early January, so I'd like to spend that day with her before she leaves. Let me know if this works,'' the leave request email read.

Along with the screenshot, the manager reflected on how such situations were handled in the past.

''Received this in my inbox recently. A decade ago, this would’ve come as a sudden “sick leave” message at 9:15 AM. Today, it’s a transparent request sent well in advance. Times are changing. And honestly? I prefer this version. Can’t say no to love, can we? Leave approved,'' the post read.

The post resonated with many LinkedIn users, who praised the manager’s empathetic response and the employee’s honesty. Several users noted that such openness helps build trust and fosters a healthier work environment.

Social media reactions

''Having to give reasons for personal leave is sad. We need to do better. It should be nobody's business whether to meet his boyfriend, or his dog's girlfriend,'' a user wrote.

''Still wonder why there’s a need to try so hard to justify personal leave. A healthy work culture should trust people enough that saying, “I need a personal day,” is sufficient,'' another user wrote.

''That's really a genuine leave request. Yes, for love and care, it can be always Yes,'' a third user wrote.