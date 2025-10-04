‘Don’t feel confident’: Man with 50 LPA salary says luxury airport shops like Dior and Swarovski feel out of reach

A social media post questioning affordability at airport luxury shops has triggered a wave of discussion online. A man’s post on feeling broke at airport shops despite 50LPA CTC went viral.(X/@rayXtwt)

The viral post

A user identified as Ray took to X to share pictures of high-end airport outlets including Swarovski, Dior and The White Crow. Alongside the images, he wrote, “Even after 50LPA+ CTC, I don’t feel rich and confident enough to purchase from these Airport shops.”

His candid admission struck a chord online, amassing more than 72k views within hours. Many users weighed in, reflecting on income, lifestyle aspirations and the psychological effect of luxury spaces.

Questions over purchasing power

One user remarked, “Because 50LPA is still like 20LPA after paying taxes.” Another agreed that expectations never end, saying, “People aren’t satisfied with 50LPA too.”

Others pointed to the market these luxury stores actually cater to. One comment read, “I’ve never seen these shops as the ones set up for the average Indian audience in general. The target audience who shop from here are the ones who either have enough liquid cash and are generationally wealthy or don’t count their life by their monthly salary if they’re employed. It’s also usually foreigners and folks having a transit flight sometimes too.”

The airport shopping experience

Concerns over affordability continued. A user said, “I don’t think 50L CTC is that much of an in-hand income where these showrooms’ overpriced purchases would feel insignificant.” Another added, “Don’t think they’re for us bro.” Someone else highlighted the psychological struggle, stating, “Same andar ka middle class nhi manta.”

Taxes also entered the discussion, with one person pointing out, “Luxury taxes hit different at airports.” Another questioned priorities, asking, “Can’t you buy the cheap ones to be peaceful in life?”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)