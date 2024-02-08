Storm floods cruise ship travelling through the Gulf of Mexico, passenger shares scary video

A video of a cruise ship rocked by rough weather in the Gulf of Mexico was shared on social media. A passenger aboard the vessel named Voyager of the Seas captured the scenes where cabin balconies were seen flooded. The video also shows broken glass covering the floor of the ship. The image shows the inside of the Voyager of the Seas ship that passed through a storm in the Gulf of Mexico. (Instagram/@creekgrown)

Instagram user Elizabeth Danks Robbins shared the video along with a descriptive caption. “It was an adventure. This was our last sea day onboard the Voyager of the Seas. We were lucky to have an inside stateroom, because a lot of balcony rooms flooded. The crew did a fantastic job. But I’m still annoyed with the lady who started yelling about dying next to my ten-year-old,” Robbins wrote.

“Core memories were made and we were completely fine. This was the Voyager of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean International ship. The staff did an amazing job. You can see more videos and more storm details in my RCL highlight,” the Instagram user added.

Take a look at this video that shows a ship passing through a storm:

The video was posted four days ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral with over 14 million views. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

How did Instagram users react to this video of the ship?

“Okay but seriously. Why do people go on cruises? Like. No. Heck no. Hard no,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg, it's a literal city on the ship. I knew they were big but not at that point. There is a freaking mall on the ship,” added another.

“Absolutely not. This video just confirmed I will likely never be doing that lol,” commented a third. “Wow! I am such a chicken. I would be curled up in my bed under the covers,” added a fourth.