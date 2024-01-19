Man crosses an extremely narrow trail on a cycle at night. Video scares people
"Rate the stress level on this ride," an Instagram user wrote while sharing a video that shows him exploring a narrow trail at night.
A video of a cyclist crossing a trail at night was shared on social media. The hair-raising video shows how the cyclist explores the narrow path illuminated only by the light attached to his cycle. While some expressed that the video left them scared, a few wondered about the reason behind such a stunt.
Athlete and Instagram user Remy Metailler posted the video. “Rate the stress level on this ride. The hardest trail around, at night. Not chill!” Metailler wrote while sharing the video.
In the clip, the cyclist is seen going down a narrow slope surrounded by trees. What makes the video even unsettling is how he is riding at night, and the trail is illuminated only a few feet in front thanks to the light attached on his cycle.
Take a look at this hair-raising video of the cyclist:
The video was shared a few months ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 25.6 million views. The clip has prompted people to share varied reactions.
What did Instagram users say about this cycling video?
“Why are you doing this to yourself,” asked an Instagram user. “Even ghosts would be scared to follow you down those trails,” added another.
“This looks so stressful yet fascinating,” joined a third. “How do you know the route?” wondered a fourth. To which, Mateiller repelled, “Rode in the daylight.” A fifth wrote, “I have only one question - why?”
What are your thoughts on this video? Will you ever try exploring a similar trail at night?