Stranger stops car to help elderly man put together a bird bath. Watch

The videos that showcase random acts of kindness by strangers are often wonderful to watch. They show the true meaning of humanity and that too in a beautiful way. Case in point, this video of a man helping another elderly man to set up his bird bath. There is a chance that the video will leave you smiling.

The video was originally posted on TikTok and later re-shared on Instagram. The clip showcases the younger man helping the elderly one with the bird bath. Text appearing on the screen explains about the situation in detail.

“We came accross this gentleman at the end of our street. His bird bath has been knocked over. Without prompting, my husband stopped the truck, got out and made sure to put it back together again. When he got back in the truck he explained that he doesn't have his grandparents anymore. But if he did, he hopes someone would stop and help them. There are still good people in this world,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago.

“That is a match made in heaven. Looks like a new grandpa and grandson are born!” wrote an Instagram user. “He’s not just a good man…. He’s the kind of person we all need to be,” expressed another. “So sweet. There is always time for kindness,” expressed a third.

