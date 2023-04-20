Student copies essay from ChatGPT, teacher says this...

Ever since its release, ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, has made waves across the globe. Many people experiment with it and try to test its abilities. Not only that, but several people are also using ChatGPT to complete their assignments. Now, a recent post shows a student using this AI to complete their assignment; however, their teacher quickly realied that the essay had been written from ChatGPT.

ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration.(REUTERS)

In a post shared by Twitter user Justine Moore, she shared an image of the assignment. The student must have asked the AI to write an essay on Twelfth Night, a play by Shakespeare. However, while printing the assignment, they didn't notice the first paragraph where the ChatGPT informed them that it is an AI model and won't be able to help complete the assignment. The teacher pointed this out and wrote, "ChatGPT. Rewrite this assignment in your own words."

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over eight million times. Many have even commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Apart from the cheating, this student is irretrievably stupid." Another added, "I think it's time to bring back the handwritten essay. At least they had to process the essay when copying it." A third shared, "Wow, they didn't try at all."