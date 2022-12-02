Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU TEE December 2022: Assignment submission date extended till Dec 15

IGNOU TEE December 2022: Assignment submission date extended till Dec 15

Published on Dec 02, 2022 04:41 PM IST

IGNOU TEE December 2022 assignment submission date has been extended till December 15, 2022. Candidates can check the notice below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the IGNOU TEE December 2022 assignment submission date. The date to submit the assignment has been extended till December 15, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the last date has been extended for submission of assignments, project reports, field work journal, dissertation and internship report and DECE project reports for December, 2022 TEE for both ODL and online programmes. Candidates can now submit their assignments till December 15, 2022.

The TEE will begin on December 2 and will end on January 9, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. IGNOU December TEE examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the varsity has already released the hall ticket. The IGNOU TEE December Hall Ticket 2022 was released on November 26, 2022. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can download it through the official site of IGNOU.

