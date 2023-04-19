Amitabh Bachchan wanted to use ChatGPT for his blog: ‘But that’d be without heart and soul'

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he wanted to use the AI tool - ChatGPT app - to write his daily blog, but added that the software will result in something that will be without 'heart and soul'. In his blog, the actor wrote that he will try it someday, and shared a few pictures that he received from a fan who had created those with the help of an AI tool. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan tried to share pic on Insta but ‘failed’. Here's who helped him) Amitabh Bachchan shares pics of himself generated by AI.

Amitabh wrote in his blog, "AI .. commandeth the World and as does the ChatGPT app ., that , as we all know is the instrument that shall eradicate the human soon enough .. I wanted ChatGPT to write my DAY for me … but then that would be without heart and soul .. but some day I shall make an effort .. for .. an effort has been made by Ef Bushra on imagery , feeding the app., and getting results .. like these (followed by a few AI-generated pictures of Amitabh)… astonishing is it not .."

AI-generated pics of Amitabh Bachchan that he shared.

In March, Amitabh broke his rib cartilage during the shooting of Nag Ashwin's Project K in Hyderabad. "In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home," Amitabh had written in a social media post.

Deepika Padukone and Prabhash also feature in Project K alongside Amitabh in Project K that is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film is being shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously.

Amitabh was most recently seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai that also starred Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa. Next up, Amitabh has Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84, apart from Project K. He will also be seen in Vikas Bahl's Ganapath that stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

