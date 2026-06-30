Student shares emotional note after failing to get into IIT Madras: 'I studied 10 to 12 hours daily'

The student revealed that he secured admission to one of the country's top NITs, but added that it did little to ease the disappointment.

The student admitted to being distracted during Class 11 but said that they gave their best in Class 12 and during a drop year, studying for 10 to 12 hours every day. "i was bit distracted in 11th, but i litreally did whatever i can do in 12th and studied for almost 10hrs to 12hrs daily during my drop year. But i now realised, It doesn't matter," he said.

The student revealed that the dream of studying at IIT Madras began long before social media or coaching culture influenced him. Recalling childhood memories, the student said that the aspiration started in Class 7 or 8 after asking their father what lay beyond the gates of IIT Madras. "IIT dream was not infused in me by anyone else or social media. It started when I asked my father what's inside this gate when i was around 7th or 8th std. It was all my own dreams and own expectations," he wrote.

In a Reddit post titled "Today (29-6-2026), I cried after so many years," the student shared a heartfelt note about coming to terms with not securing admission to IIT Madras , despite years of preparation. "I realised how much this exam/college meant to me when i shed tears quite litreally in front of this gate. Man I've failed in the first ever thing i wanted with my whole heart," he wrote.

For lakhs of engineering aspirants, getting into an IIT is a lifelong dream. For one student, missing out on that dream led to an emotional moment that resonated with many online.

The student further described an emotional visit to the IIT Madras campus, where he stopped outside the institute's main gate. "Every part of my prep & exam flashed in my memory. Man this is hard to explain," he wrote.

He revealed that he took a picture of the entrance but deliberately chose not to appear in it because of a promise made years ago. "I've made a decision in 10th std of not taking pic in front of it unless i become a part of it, now that it's not going to happen so i will not," he wrote.

Concluding the post, the student reflected on accepting reality. "So, it's official the end of my first ever dream with a result I never wanted. I guess it's life."

(Also Read: Techie explains why he dropped out of IIT Delhi and joined Microsoft at 19: 'I knew what I wanted to do')

What did social media say? The post prompted many Reddit users to share their own experience and reassure the student that one exam does not define an entire career.

One user wrote, "I had a similar experience. I was dreaming of IITs in my JEE days but unfortunately i couldn't make it. During my BTech I had almost forgotten abt it but maybe life had different plans for me. My college didn't had a good placement record so i decide lets give GATE and figure things out after results and now I have secured a Seat at IITM."

"See sometimes its part of destiny too... but no matter what happened in past.. just think ki NIT was your destiny and we don't have any control on destiny what we have id to give best in whereever we are and whatever we are working for.. so give best in your btech years don't think about your iit madras dream and don't regret if you don't put your best in your btech then you will have to regret later and pain of regret is unbearable," commented another.

"college entry isn't the end man, you can make it big from anywhere in any place. all the best,' wrote a third user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)