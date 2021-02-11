IND USA
A giant complex geometric pattern formed from thousands of footsteps in the snow near to the capital Helsinki, in Espoo, Finland, Sunday Feb. 7, 2021. Under the guidance of an amateur artist Janne Pyykko, 11 snowshoe-clad volunteers stamped a series of complex geometric patterns on a golf course. Together, the designs resemble a huge snowflake. The artwork measures about 160 meters (525 feet) in diameter.(AP)
A giant complex geometric pattern formed from thousands of footsteps in the snow near to the capital Helsinki, in Espoo, Finland, Sunday Feb. 7, 2021. Under the guidance of an amateur artist Janne Pyykko, 11 snowshoe-clad volunteers stamped a series of complex geometric patterns on a golf course. Together, the designs resemble a huge snowflake. The artwork measures about 160 meters (525 feet) in diameter.(AP)
Stunning geometric artwork created by snowshoe-clad volunteers in Helsinki

Under the guidance of local resident and amateur artist Janne Pyykko, 11 snowshoe-clad volunteers stamped a series of complex geometric patterns on a golf course.
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:21 AM IST

An ephemeral artwork made with thousands of footsteps in the snow has captured attention near Finland's capital of Helsinki.

Under the guidance of local resident and amateur artist Janne Pyykko, 11 snowshoe-clad volunteers stamped a series of complex geometric patterns on a golf course. Together, the designs create a pattern with a starfish-resembling central figure surrounded by six huge snowflakes.

The artwork, which was completed over two days, measures about 160 meters (525 feet) in diameter. Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat said it could be the largest snow-drawing ever made in the Nordic country.

“It was both a social challenge and a visual challenge,” Pyykko, who is inspired by visual effects and has earlier created smaller snow illustrations by himself, told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

A detail from the complex geometric pattern formed from thousands of footsteps in the snow in Espoo, Finland, Monday Feb. 8, 2021. The art work design measuring about 160 meters in diameter was made by volunteers in snowshoes under the guidance of local resident and amateur artist Janne Pyykko, but the ephemeral work will only last until the next snowfall or heavy winds. (Pekka Lintusaari via AP)(AP)
A detail from the complex geometric pattern formed from thousands of footsteps in the snow in Espoo, Finland, Monday Feb. 8, 2021. The art work design measuring about 160 meters in diameter was made by volunteers in snowshoes under the guidance of local resident and amateur artist Janne Pyykko, but the ephemeral work will only last until the next snowfall or heavy winds. (Pekka Lintusaari via AP)(AP)

With social challenge he referred to being able to inspire and lead the group to create the artwork that was based on strict geometrical design by computer as shown on a YouTube video posted by Pyykko.

At the site, the group used measuring and assisting strings to help to construct and maneuver the roundish figures.

Pyykko said “there is something in the human brain that likes the round form” and added that the drawing is best observed from the air. He noted that mapping out the patterns for snowshoers to follow within a set area of the Lofkulla golf course required a great deal of ground planning.

The work was designed to be temporary, lasting only until the next snowfall or heavy winds erase the footprints.

