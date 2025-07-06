Stunning images show Shubhanshu Shukla's view of Earth from ISS: ‘India among the stars’

A set of pictures released by the Indian government showed Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian on the International Space Station, observing the Earth from the space station. Shubhanshu Shukla scripted history on being the first Indian astronaut on board ISS.(X/mygovindia)

Shukla and three other crew members docked with the ISS on June 26 after a 28-hour journey around the Earth. Veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson is the mission commander, while Shukla is the mission pilot for the Axiom-4 mission.

In the pictures shared online, Shukla is seen seated on the edge of the 7-windowed Cupola Module on the ISS with the Earth visible in the background. “Gazing Down From The Space! Group Capt Shubhanshu Shukla enjoys the stunning panoramic view of Earth from the 7-windowed Cupola Module aboard the International Space Station. It’s been a remarkable journey as he marks a week in orbit, representing India among the stars,” read the caption.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Shukla, who is the second Indian to go to space, spoke to PM Narendra Modi this week, describing India as he saw it from space. "When I saw India for the first time from space, it appeared much larger and grander than on the map. You can truly feel the sense of oneness; there are no borders, no lines. It feels as if this entire Earth is our home and we are all its citizens," he told the Prime Minister.

When Shukla left Earth, PM Modi said that the Group Captain was carrying the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. "We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US. The Indian Astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is on the way to become the first Indian to go to theInternational Space Station. He carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. Wish him and theother astronauts all the success," he wrote on X.