Succession season 4 memes take over Twitter, sum up viewers' reaction

ByVrinda Jain
May 15, 2023 05:57 PM IST

Succession's final season is about to come to an end. As people anticipate what will happen in the series, some are also sharing memes on it.

HBO's hit series Succession will soon conclude with its highly anticipated fourth season. This critically acclaimed series revolves around the Roy family, who owns a media conglomerate called Waystar Royco. The show combines comedy and drama, delving into the intense power dynamics within the Roy family as they compete to be the successor to their influential patriarch, Logan Roy. Now, as the series is about to come to an end, many people are sharing their reactions on Twitter.

Many people are sharing reaction on Succession.
Check out some of the reactions below:

A Twitter user shared how the show 'confronts' them with the 'truth of the corrupt capitalist.'

A second shared how they are rooting for Shiv to win.

Here are a few other reactions.

The fourth season of Succession was off to a good start and had the viewers hooked. Now as the show is about to end, the viewers are anxiously anticipating the Roy family's future and the resolution of their story. What do you think will their future hold?

