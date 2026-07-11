‘Such a good person’: Delhi woman thanks Uber driver for returning her forgotten spectacles at 9:30 pm

A Delhi woman has publicly thanked an Uber driver who went out of his way to return a pair of spectacles she had accidentally left behind in his cab. The driver’s thoughtful gesture, particularly late at night, has earned praise from social media users.

A Delhi woman shared a video thanking an Uber driver for returning her spectacles late at night. (Instagram/poojachat1974)

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Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Pooja Kumar, shared a video featuring the driver, Radhey, and expressed her gratitude for his honesty and kindness.

Driver travels to Vasant Kunj to return spectacles

In the video, Kumar explained that she had forgotten her spectacles inside the cab after completing her journey. Radhey later returned to hand them over personally, despite it being 9:30 pm.

“I would like to tag this lovely driver, Radhey ji, who has returned my specs to me. I left them in his cab, and this is an Uber cab driver. This is his cab number. It is 9:30 in the night, and Radhey bhaiya has come back and returned my specs to me. And he is such a good person, I just wanted to say thank you to him. Thank you so much, Radhey bhaiya,” she said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} Kumar appeared visibly grateful as she introduced the driver and highlighted the effort he had made to ensure that her belongings were safely returned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar appeared visibly grateful as she introduced the driver and highlighted the effort he had made to ensure that her belongings were safely returned. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the clip, she also revealed that Radhey had travelled all the way to Vasant Kunj, even though he was not receiving any ride requests in that direction.

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“A big thank you to Radhey Bhaiya from @uber_india for returning my spec which I left in his cab. He was so kind and decent and came to Vasant Kunj all the way to return my specs despite not getting any rides this side,” the caption read.

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Watch the clip here:

Social media praises driver’s honesty

The video has received several reactions, with viewers appreciating the driver for his honesty and Kumar for publicly acknowledging his efforts.

One user wrote, “He deserves all the appreciation.” Another commented, “Your appreciation means a lot to them. They are truly hardworking.”

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A third person described the interaction as touching and wrote, “This is so heartwarming.” A fourth user praised Radhey’s conduct, saying, “What a Gentleman!”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)