Sudha Murty warns people about fake AI videos linking her to financial investments: 'I never talk about investments'

Author-philanthropist Sudha Murty has spoken out against deepfake videos that falsely promote financial schemes while misusing her identity. Sudha Murty shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) to warn the public about fake videos circulating online. (Instagram)

Sudha Murty shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) to alert the public. She tweeted, “I want to alert you to fake videos circulating online that falsely use my image and voice to promote financial schemes and investments.”

She said these videos are not real and are created using artificial intelligence without her permission.

Also Read: Sudha Murthy opens up on husband Narayana Murthy's ‘70-hour’ work-week remark: When people are passionate…' In the video, she explained that many fake videos are spreading on Facebook. In these videos, she appears to talk about investing “200 dollars or 20,000 rupees” and promises that people will get much more money in return, sometimes “ten times more”.

She made it clear that these claims are completely false. “Many people I know have invested and lost money,” she adds.

“I never talk about financial investments or do anything with money. I talk about work, I talk about India's culture, I talk about women and education,” she explains.