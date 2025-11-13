Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Sudha Murty dance to dhol beats at Eric Mazumdar wedding baraat in Bengaluru

A heartwarming video has gone viral showing Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty joyfully dancing together during the wedding baraat of Mazumdar Shaw’s nephew, Eric Mazumdar. Eric is the son of her brother, Ravi Mazumdar. A clip of Sudha Murty and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw dancing at Eric Mazumdar’s wedding went viral.(Instagram/anilshetty87)

The clip, shared by politician and entrepreneur Anil Shetty, shows the two prominent personalities smiling and dancing to lively dhol beats alongside other guests. The video was shared with a caption that read, "Dancing with Sudha Murthy and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw at a wedding. Ignore my dance steps as I was so happy to see two seventy plus years young with so much energy."

Watch the clip here:

A celebrated academic ties the knot

Eric Mazumdar, who is based in the United States, works as an Assistant Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences and Economics at the California Institute of Technology. He recently married Ashley Pournamdari.

To celebrate the union, the newly married couple hosted a grand wedding reception at Taj West End in Bengaluru. The event was attended by various high profile guests, including the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar. Sharing a message on X, he wrote, "Attended the wedding reception of Ashley Pournamdari and Eric Mazumdar in Bengaluru. Wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness, love, and togetherness."

Check out the post here:

More about Eric Mazumdar

Dr Eric Vivek Mazumdar is an academic and researcher who joined the board of Biocon Limited as a Non Executive and Non Independent Director in November 2021. His academic journey and professional achievements have earned him recognition in the fields of engineering, machine learning and economics.

At Caltech, where he serves as an Assistant Professor, his research focuses on the intersection of engineering and machine learning. He studies both the fundamental limits of learning algorithms in societal systems and the design of machine learning tools meant for deployment in real world environments, according to a Biocon filing.

Eric Mazumdar completed his PhD in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences from the University of California, Berkeley. Before that, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.