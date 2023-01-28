Home / Trending / Vineeta Singh shares pics of her two ‘favouritest’ Shark Tank India fans

Vineeta Singh shares pics of her two ‘favouritest’ Shark Tank India fans

trending
Published on Jan 28, 2023 05:09 PM IST

Sugar CEO and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh’s post on Instagram has left people smiling.

The image shows Sugar CEO and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh.(Instagram/@vineetasng)
The image shows Sugar CEO and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh.(Instagram/@vineetasng)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics and Shark Tank India season 2 judge, often takes to Instagram to share different posts related to the show. In her latest post, she shared one of the sweetest pictures till now. In the share, she mentioned her two ‘favouritest’ Shark Tank India fans. Chances are, her share will leave you with a huge smile.

“My 2 favouritest @sharktank.india fans in the world,” she wrote along with a heart emoticon. She also posted two images. One of the images shows her hugging her sons at the set of the show.

Take a look at the sweet post:

The post was shared a little over an hour ago. Since being shared, it has received more than 9,900 likes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“If mommy is a shark then the kids of course are "Baby Shark",” joked an Instagram user. “Lovely pic,” expressed another. “Cute,” shared a third. “You people are doing a wonderful job by motivating Indian youths to scale their capabilities,” wrote a fourth. Many showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

Season 2 of Shark Tank India is hosted by Rahul Dua. Judges Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh who were sharks in the last season and are also seen in the new one. This season, co-founder-CEO of CarDekho Group, Amit Jain, also joined the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral vineeta singh + 1 more
instagram viral vineeta singh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out